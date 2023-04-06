Ignore detractors, remain rigid, CSO tells Bawa amid calls for resignation

EFCC boss, Bawa

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The National Chairman of the Initiative for Transparency and Justice, comrade Shehu Isah. S

Kudu has called on the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa to ignore economic detractors and remain rigid and uncompromising in his fight against economic crimes in Nigeria.

He made the call in Birnin Kebbi, in a press statement exclusively made available to Vanguard, according to him for some months the country has been enmeshed in a sponsored protest by some civil societies organization calling for his resignation of Bawa, the EFCC boss, for performing his constitutional duties as the nation’s anti-corruption watchdog.

The group noted with dismay how some CSOs became willing tools in the hands of politicians in the country who are glaringly uncomfortable with what Bawa is doing

“We realised that what they are doing is political because their activities have been zoned from north to south and some goe political zones in the country, their actions to us was meant to distract him and not in the interest of the nation.

Also speaking, the General Secretary of the organization Comrade Usman Muhammad Anache said that the previous EFCC bosses have been subjected to bullying by detractors, available record indicated that the pioneer Chairman Malam Nuhu Ribadu who served the commission from 2003 to 2007, his predecessor Farida Waziri who served from 2007 to 2011 to Ibrahim Lamorde from 2011 to 2015 and Magu who also served from 2015 to 2020 were also victims of bullying by some CSOs then ” let me warned them here to desist forthwith that Bawa will survive their onslaught and count his achievements he said.

He added that, till today they have failed to come up with evidence to nail him except media propaganda and sponsored protest which will not succeed and will not deter him from taking off corrupt elements from the system as permitted by law.