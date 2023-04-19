Igbo’ll play key role in growth of Pan-African Job Centres – Charles Lambert

The Founder of Black Wall Street, Charles Lambert, has disclosed that the Igbo will play a key role in the growth of its Pan African Job Centre, which was established to curb unemployment in Africa by creating over 300 million jobs for youths across the continent.

Lambert explained that the Igbos are so industrious and capable of leading and managing projects under the Pan-African Job Centres he created for 300 million African youths.

He vowed to allocate the 105,000 project manager opportunities to the Igbos under the Pan African Job Centre.

In a statement Lambert made available to newsmen, he noted the need for Tribe Based Job Allocations under the Pan African Job Centre where he opined that one of the most damaging things that came from European colonization was the failed attempts to create nations/countries and destroy tribes in the name of curbing tribalism.

His words, “Africans are known mostly through the tribes than any other geographic expression. The tribes tell us who is a good hunter, a builder, or a fighter and it was far easier to get the right people for the right opportunities when you target through tribes.

“We are going to allocate specific opportunities to specific tribes in Africa going forward to ensure we have the right people for every opportunity grossly reducing the failure associated with almost everything in Africa.

“The 105,000 Project Managers will be targeted to Igbos because they will never give an excuse why they didn’t deliver, they are resourceful, dynamic, travel around freely, and have a history of having developed lands that are supposedly not traditionally theirs than any other tribe in the history of Africa.

“Hundreds more sectors exist for other tribes in nursing, security, teaching, administration, engineering, etc.”