Igbo group slams FFK for asking Obi to leave Nigeria 

The Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders, (COSEYL) has chided a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode over his statement that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, should leave Nigeria and never come back.

COSEYL, the apex socio-political youth group in the South-East described Fani-Kayode’s utterance as “unguarded statement.”

Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Thursday, asked Obi to leave the country and never coming back, adding that the sooner the better.

The former minister had said this when the former Anambra state governor cried out that there was a pressure on him to leave the country.

Reacting to Fani-Kayode’s statement, COSEYL, in a press release signed by its President-General, Goodluck Ibem on Saturday issued seven-day ultimatum to ex-minister to tender unreserved apologies to Obi.

The statement said, “Who is FFK to tell Mr Peter Obi, a bonafide indigene of Nigeria to leave his country and never come back. What gave him such audacity to make such unguarded statement.

“We give him (FFK) 7 days to retrieve that statement and apologise to Mr Peter Obi for making such stupid comment.”

It further stated, “If there is anyone that should leave this country to a far away place and never come back, it is Femi Fani-Kayode whose utterances have brought serious embarrassment to the nation.

“Nigeria has been a laughing stock in the international space because of people like FFK who speaks carelessly and recklessly because of what to eat.

“It is high time we separated those who are making a statement and those who are making noise from our political and media spaces. FFK is one of those whose noise is very unwholesome and an embarrassment to the nation.

“We call on Mr Peter Obi to remain resolute, focus and courageous while pursuing to retrieve his mandate freely given to him by Nigerians through the most legitimate means, which is the court.

“People like Femi Fani-Kayode, Lai Mohammed whose job is to lie at all times, Festus Keyamo and the All Progressive Congress, APC, are distractions that should be ignored and not taken seriously because they don’t mean well for our nation.

“The job of retrieving our nation from criminals is a task that must be accomplished no matter the spanner they are throwing at the wheel of progress. Nigeria must be liberated. Enough said!”