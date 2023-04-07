Igbo group preaches unity, demands release of IPOB leader

…condemns INEC over last election

By Anayo Okoli.

Igbo youth group, under the aegis of Ohanaeze Youth Stakeholders has restated their belief in the non-negotiable unity of the Nigerian state, saying they would work hard to ensure that one Nigeria stands.

The group made up of past elected Ohanaeze youth leaders, condemned in strong terms, “all tendencies, elements, and factors that militate against the corporate existence and unity of Nigeria”.

Rising from their maiden meeting in Enugu, the group stressed the need for unity, peace and love for one another in Nigeria.

They however, lashed at the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and those they described as “conscienceless political actors” for messing up the last general elections, insisting that history would never be kind to them.

The group called for the release of the detained leader of the indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, who has been freed by the court, saying his release would go a long way in bring peace and harmony in Nigeria.

In a communiqué issued after the meeting and signed by Dr. Arthur Obiora, Hon. Tony Ezekwelu, Comrade Ibuchukwu Ezike Comrade Chika Nzelu, Chukwuzubelu Odozi Nwodozi, among others, the group said: “We condemn in totality the Nigerian electoral umpire (INEC) and the conscienceless political actors whose actions, inactions and utterances undermined the gains of our democracy and place Nigeria on a pedestal of infamy and ridicule amongst the comity of nations, as a result of the conduct and manner of the 2023 elections.

“We condemn in strong terms, the genocidal calls of some political contractors who have adopted the business of sowing the seeds of ethno-religious profiling and its consequent genocide in Lagos against Ndigbo. Their ugly actions have resulted in loss of lives and properties on the side of Ndigbo. We commend the leadership of the Pan-Yoruba group Afenifere for standing with the truth and justice in advancement of our national unity.

“We call on relevant security agencies to urgently zero down on these divisive elements in order to avoid total breakdown of law and order. We also call on the judiciary to ensure that they live to their name as the last hope of the common man by ensuring fairness, transparency and equity in the discharge of their duties in the adjudication of litigations arising from the infamous 2023 elections.

“We call on the federal government and concerned agencies to shelve the 2023 population and housing census for the in-coming administration to conduct when the high level of insecurity currently being witnessed in the country will be appreciably reduced or totally eliminated.

“We demand that the federal government exhibit civility, in implementing the court judgment on the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi. Nnamdi Kanu. He should be immediately released, as this will mark a bold step in the right direction in the reconciliation of the fragile Nigerian state and true re-integration”.

They restated their commitment to the economic development of Nigeria and called on the federal government to urgently re-activate the Enugu (Emene) and Aba (Osisioma) Petroleum depots as well as the Port-Harcourt Refinery. They also stressed the need for the full functionality of the Port-Harcourt and Calabar seaports to enhance rapid economic recovery of the old Eastern Region.