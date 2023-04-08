IG approves AIG Frank Mba’s posting to FCID, Alagbon

By Emma Nnadozie

The Inspector General of Police, Baba Alkali has approved the posting of former Force Public Relations Officer and recently promoted Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, Frank Mbah to the Force Criminal Investigations Department, Alagbon, Lagos while former Commissioner of Police, Delta state, Ari Muhammed goes to Zone two command comprising of Lagos and Ogun states.

Also posted to head the Maritime department in Lagos is AIG Yekini Ayoku.

AIG Frank Emeka Mba is an alumnus of the University of Lagos, Akoka, where he obtained his first degree in Law. He attended the Nigerian Law School, Abuja and was subsequently called to the Nigerian Bar in 2002. He equally attended the University of Dundee, Scotland, United Kingdomin 2005 for his Masters Degree in Law(LLM), graduating with a Distinction. AIG Frank is also an alumnus of the prestigious FBI National Academy, Quantico – Virginia, USA. In addition, he holds a Certificate in National and International Security from the Harvard University, USA. He is a Member of the National Institute (mni), having successfully

completed the Senior Executive Course at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru Jos in 2022. He joined the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) as a cadet officer and was trained at the Nigeria Police Academy, Kano, where he graduated as the best cadet in academics.

Thereafter, he commenced his

policing career,rising through the ranks to his present status as an Assistant Inspector General of Police. A passionate and versatile officer, he has worked in many challenging Police Units and Departments in Nigeria, cutting across Investigations, Operations, Administration and Public Relations. A three-time National Spokesman of the NPF and a recipient of the UN Medal, he was a member of the Nigeria Police Contingent to the United Nations Peace-Keeping Mission in Liberia between 2006 and 2007.

AIG Frank has attended some of the finest Law Enforcement trainings, within and outside Nigeria.

These include: Countering Violent Extremism and Police Leadership Course at the International Law Enforcement Academy, Roswell, New Mexico, USA (2018); Strategic Leadership and Command Course, Police Staff College, Jos (2017); Crisis and Disaster Management Course, Galilee International Management Institute, Israel (2013); Managing the Media in Crisis Situations, School of Media and Communications, Pan Atlantic University, Lagos (2013); International Visitors Leadership Program on International Crime Issues, Washington DC (2010); General Criminal Investigation Course at the International Law Enforcement Academy, Botswana (2009); Middle Management Course on Global Peace Operations in Vicenza, Italy (2008); amongst others.

He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR); Fellow, Chattered Institute of

Local Government and Public Administration of Nigeria (CILGPAN); Fellow, Chattered Examiners

of Criminology and Forensic Investigation Inc., USA (FCECFI); Member, International Institute of

Certified Forensic Investigation Professionals, USA (CFIP); Member, FBI National Academy

Associates Inc. (FBINAA); Member, The International Emergency Management Society (TIEMS);

amongst others. Until his recent deployment, he was the CP Ogun state.