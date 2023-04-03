Ifeoma Kalu’s death shocking – Sanwo-Olu

.urges family members to take heart

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the death of

Mrs. Ifeoma Ada Kalu, wife of the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as “shocking.”

Mrs. Ifeoma Kalu, who died in the United States at age 61, is survived by her husband and four children.

Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, sympathised with Senator Kalu, his family and the entire people of Abia State.

He described the death as shocking and a great loss to Senator Kalu and urged the former Governor of Abia State, members of the immediate and extended families, deceased friends and associates to take the demise of the late Ifeoma Kalu in good faith, praying that God will comfort them.

He said: “On behalf of my family and the people of Lagos State, I commiserate with former Governor of Abia State and Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on the demise of his beloved wife of 33 years, Mrs. Ifeoma Ada Kalu.

“I also sympathise with all the children of the deceased – Neya Uzor Kalu, Michael Uzor Kalu, Olivia Uzor Kalu, and Nicole Uzor Kalu over the death of their mother.

“No doubt the death of a loved one is usually a painful episode in our lives because it is irreparable but we must always take solace in God for a good life spent by the late Ifeoma Kalu during her lifetime.

“Mrs. Kalu was a woman of virtue who committed herself to the service of God and humanity as well as a partner, friend, wife, and great supporter to her husband, Senator Orji Kalu.

“I pray for the repose of the late Mrs. Ifeoma Kalu’s soul. God will grant her eternal rest and grant Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, his children, and the deceased family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”