Ife Crisis: Don’t ignite religious war in Yoruba land – Gani Adams

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams, on Tuesday, warned those behind the religious crisis in Ile-Ife to desist from acts that can set Yoruba land on fire, insisting Yoruba land will resist any attempt to denigrate the revered stool and palace of the Ooni of Ife.

Iba Adams was reacting to the crisis between the muslims and the traditional believers in Ile-Ife,saying the palace of the Ooni of Ife is the sacred heritage of the Yoruba.

Speaking during the ongoing Eledumare Festival, Adams berated those fanning the embers of war to stop the idea or be ready to face the wrath of Yoruba ancestors.

He said: “We are not going to fold our arms to see religion fanatics cause religious crisis in Yoruba land.

“Both the Muslims, Christians and the traditional religion believers have been living together in peace in Ile-Ife for centuries without crisis. So, why are some people now using religion to fan the ember of crisis in Yoruba land.

“Ooni’s palace is our glass house, it is our heritage, nobody, no matter how highly placed in our society has the audacity to throw stone at the palace, which is the heritage of my race.”

Adams also commended the peaceful move embarked upon by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, who, he said, handled the Ife crisis in a mature manner.

He said: “By virtue of my position as the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, it is my responsibility to defend the sacred stool and throne of the Ooni of Ife, because it is the sacred stool of all Yoruba and the heritage of all sons and daughters of Yoruba race.

“I am appealing to the youth not to allow any religion fanatic use them against their ancestors in Yoruba land. The youth should not be used as a cannon fodder to denigrate Yoruba tradition in Yoruba land.

“Ile Ife is sacred as the cradle of Yoruba land. It is the city of hope and abundance for Yoruba race.

The United States was not built on religion. China became one of the leading economy in the world not because of religion but because they protect their heritage and tradition that make China the envy of the world economic super power.”