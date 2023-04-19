‘If your wife cheats on you, pray for her,’ Actress, Bukunmi advises men

Nollywood actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina has advised men against divorcing their spouses for cheating on them.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, she urged men to rather pray fervently and fight for their wives if they sleep with another man.

The actress said that even if a woman gets pregnant from an extramarital affair, her husband shouldn’t throw her out but accept her and the pregnancy, adding that every child is a blessing.

“We’ve been advising the women, today let’s advise the men,” she began.

“Let’s say your girl slept with your best friend and you want to break up with her. No now, she’s your girl. What if she forgot he’s your best friend?

“That’s how my gender people are, we forget things easily. Just forgive and move on. Love is forgiveness.”

She then delved into advising husbands, “Or your wife mistakenly slept with somebody outside and got pregnant, forgive her.

“Every child is a blessing. Nobody is above mistake. Welcome the child, build your home.

“Shebi it’s the head of the family they call you people? Ehn! You’re the one that will make your home work now,” she added