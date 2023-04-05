‘If Peter Obi, Datti talk treason they got to prison’ — Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a pro-Atiku/Okowa presidency campaigner, has said the Federal Government should arrest Peter Obi, Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, if they make treasonable statements.

Recall that the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, had accused Obi and Baba-Ahmed of inciting people to violence over election results.

The minister said they risk being prosecuted for treason.

Although Obi had denied the accusation and, in turn, accused the government of mischief, Reno, reacting, said they should both be arrested if they make treasonable comments.

According to Reno, “I read Peter Obi ‘s statement denying alleged treason. I believe the #NigerianElections2023 was rigged.

“However, I agree that Datti Baba-Ahmed’s comments were near treasonable. If Obi does not condemn his running mate’s comments, then he is guilty by association!”

In a series of tweets from his verified @renoomokri, he said: “The next time either Peter Obi or Datti Baba-Ahmed open their mouths to make treasonous comments, the Federal Government should arrest them.

“Nothing will happen. What happened when FG arrested Nnamdi Kanu? Did heaven fall? Arrest the wimpy simps if they blab anyhow!

“Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed said they have confidence in the judiciary, yet Datti is making anti-democratic threats?

“Atiku protested in Abuja. Have Peter and Datti protested? Third place that want to be declared winners? If they talk treason, they go to prison!”

Reactions have since followed his call, with many siding with Obi and Datti-Ahmed.