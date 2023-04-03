‘If Nigerians vote 25 times, Tinubu will win’

… he emerged to subject some Christian ministers to ridicule

By Gabriel Olawale

The President of Christ For All Souls Ministries, Prophet Odedoyin Olawumi Ezekiel, has warned all those agitating against the emergency of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to accept the manifestation of God’s prophecy over his life, saying that if the INEC rerun the election 25 times, he will still emerge as the winner.

Speaking at the Church Headquarters in Lagos, Ezekiel who predicted the emergency of Tinubu prior to the elections, said that God used the outcome of the 2023 presidential election to ridicule some prominent ministers who called themselves servants of God but were worse than politicians.

He said that the Tinubu emergency does not mean that the saviour of the country has come, but he will prepare the ground for the person who will turn the country around for good.

“Prior to the 2023 general elections, I said that, whether people liked it or not, Tinubu would emerge the winner. His enemies and friends will vote for him.

“People called me from home and abroad to abuse me. But that was what the Holy Spirit told me. God doesn’t look the way humans do.

“The Lord told me that he wanted to disgrace some so-called prominent men of God. That he will bring a leader who will subject them to ridicule because they are worse than politicians. They will speak, and it will not come to pass.

“Some of them were only prophecies because they wanted to please their members. Some of them prophecies base on what they read on pages of newspaper. God told me that darkness and light would work together for the fulfillment of that prophecy in the life of Tinubu. Who am I to question God?

“Let me make it clear, if Nigeria reruns the election 25 times, Tinubu will win. You can’t kick against God’s will.

Ezekiel, however, warned ministers of God to desist from saying what God hadn’t revealed to them or taking glory for the miracles God used them to perform.

“Ministers should stop lying against God. When God does not speak, they should not speak. If God uses you to perform signs and wonders, don’t take the glory. You are just a messenger. Any attempt to showcase yourself, God will not be with you again.”