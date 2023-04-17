ICYMI: Gunmen invade Plateau communities, security calls for calm

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

There was an invasion of some communities in the Mangu local government area of Plateau State by armed men as residents call for help from security agents.

The State Police Command has called for calm and assured the attackers have been repelled.

An anonymous resident had sent an SOS message to the Police saying, “Kindly release troops of Police to rescue Murish in Mangu Local government immediately now. There is distress, an attack by unknown gunmen in the Kantoma community after Doruwa before the NYSC camp under Mangu LGA.

“Jwak, Maitumbi, Murish and environs about to be taken over by suspected Fulani, any calls that will bring rescue please help in that regard.”

A Police source noted, “Action already taken please.”

Vanguard could not readily confirm the situation at the time of the report but the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo confirmed, “There is an incident but we have no concrete information now, the DPO and the Area Commander are working now, as soon as they give us a detailed report, we will be able to say much on it.”