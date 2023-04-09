IceSleek set to take Nigerian music scene by storm

By Ayo Onikoyi

There is no doubting the fact that the Nigerian music industry is blazing the trail globally and the country’s artists have suddenly taken the lead in the world’s entertainment space. However, one young, articulate and artistic artist very much prepared to take over the scene, not only in the country but globally is, IceSleek.

This is an immensely talented superstar whose aspiration is to unleash his creative tendencies and intensities on the world’s musical space with a view to making the country proud, churning out fantastic tunes, LPs, waxing monstrous albums and winning both local and international awards on the trail.

Born and christened Prince Akunne, IceSleek was raised in Africa’s most populous metropolitan city and entertainment hub, Lagos Nigeria. He is on the rise with his stylish swings of music and we can definitely say that he is a thoroughbred when it comes to music.

Nicknamed “Sleek”, this gifted entertainer is currently signed to Tuffgig Music Empire (TME) owned by Nigerian-American, Hardy Jimbaz. ‘Sleek ‘ is set to mark his footprints with his first banging song “Holla’ under his label which was released 7th of April 2023.

IceSleek, who is signed alongside Belliyah under TME is viewed as one of the youngest artists to take the big global stage of music alongside Nigeria’s male artistes like Rema, Ruger etc.

Getting a first hand hint from his manager, Simple J, his upcoming single titled “Holla” is definitely a banger and a playlist favorite and top notch.

This upcoming project is said to be his first single under his label as he has put in a lot of work alongside the production crew to get the very best that is about to heat up soon.

The electrifying and thrilling Nigeria’s multi-talented Afrobeat, Afro-R&B and Afro-Reggae DanceHall artist, IceSleek of Tuff gig Music Empire (TME) is warming up for his next single which is billed to be released on April 7th of this year, 2023.