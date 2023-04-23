Ibadan Building Collapse: No death recorded-NEMA

… confirms 3 damaged vehicles, recovers 2 motorcycles from rubble

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has disclosed that there was no death recorded, following the sudden collapse of a building at Sango Police Barracks in Ibadan on Saturday evening.

The Southwest Zonal Director of NEMA, Mr. Akiode Akande gave the update, during an interview with newsmen on Sunday.

According to Akiode, the building, which is one of the oldest abandoned structures within the barracks had showed signs of collapse as it had cracked in many areas.

He said before the part of the building eventually went down, the occupants had evacuated themselves and as such helped to forestall what would have been a disaster.

The NEMA boss, said the part that collapsed was used as a kitchen and not occupied as residential.

However, he said, rescue effort was able to recover three vehicles and two motorcycles which were completely damaged from under the rubble.

He said about four generating set were still trapped under the rubble of the collapsed Block 11 of the Police Barracks.

Akiode pointed out that the agency ensured that none of the about 168 occupants of the entire building passed the night in the Barracks due to the collapsed part.

He added that the entire building stretch in the Barracks shows obvious weakness and might need to be subjected to integrity test to avoid further disaster.