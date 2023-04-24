I would have cost €150m in today’s transfer market – Okocha

Former Super Eagles captain, Austin Okocha has said that he will cost around €150m in today’s transfer market if he was still in active football.

Okocha moved to Fenerbahçe from Eintracht Frankfurt in 1996 in a deal around the region of £1m after the German outfits were relegated from topflight football.

Jay Jay, as he is fondly called, mesmerized football fans during his two years with the Turkish club with his football artistry.

The Nigerian took such dazzling performance to the 1998 FIFA World Cup and was enough to convince French giants, Paris Saint Germain, to pay an African breaking record fee of £14m to secure the services of the player.

In an interview with hurriyet, Okocha believed he would have cost around €150m going by the current transfer market.

“Maybe 1 billion should have been paid for me,” he said

“They paid £106m for their defensive midfielder Chelsea. To a player from Portugal. I would have cost around €150m. My assists, dribbles… World football started to pay a lot of money. Such would be the numbers of players of this quality.”

The 49-year-old also expressed his sadness at leaving Fenerbahçe, where he was loved by the fans.

He added, “It was a really difficult decision. I left very sadly. I was very happy in Fenerbahçe. Moreover, I married my wife in Turkey. My children were about to be born.

“When I went to the World Cup, I had no such thing in mind. After the matches in the World Cup, an offer came from PSG. Aziz Yildirim was the president. He didn’t want to send me. He didn’t even interview the PSG Club. This process has been very difficult. Despite my sadness, when such an offer came, I wanted to make money for Fenerbahçe.”