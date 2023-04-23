I won’t forget your support, Emir of Kano tells Ganduje

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero has expressed profound appreciation to the outgoing Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and his administration for the support towards ensuring he succeeded his forefathers on the throne of the emirate.



The Monarch stated this when he paid a traditional Sallah homage “Hawan Nassarawa” to the Governor at the Government House.



A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Hassan Musa Fagge quoted the Emir Bayero saying, “We will never forget the kindest support you accorded to us. May Allah continue to guide and promote you in your endeavours”.



He added that Kano has witnessed a lot of giant strides and transformation under Ganduje administration.



“This was achieved due to the strong relationship between the emirate and the state government,” he said.



The Emir also commended the commitment of the government for enhancing the security in the state which made Kano one of the most peaceful states in the country.



He urged people in the state to give their maximum cooperation towards the success of the population census which will take place in the country.



Responding, Governor Ganduje represented by his Deputy, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna said the administration is appreciative of the support given by the Kano Emirate in executing laudable programmes and policies for the development of the State in the last eight years