I won’t be on the ballot in 2027 — Ogboru

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in Delta State in the March 18 gubernatorial election, Chief Great Ogboru, yesterday, said he would not be in the ballot in 2027.

Ogboru, who briefed newsmen, in his Abraka counrty home, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state, said he was, however, not quitting politics.

On why he congratulated the state governor-elect, Mr. Sherrif Oborevwori, he noted that he was convinced that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, won the poll.

He described insinuations that he was bought over by the PDP as false, reiterating that he was one of the few people that could not be induced with money in any cirmcumstance.

Ogboru said: “If anybody was making that insinuation, they are wrong. When we went to the elections, the PDP approached us and as a matter of fact, they came and approached us that we should step down and I said no, it should be the other way round, your candidate should step down and endorse me.

“After few weeks, we met with the state governor and at that meeting, we agreed that one of us should win that election and that if Oborevwori won, it is Great Ogboru that won and if Great Ogboru won, it is Oborevwori that won.

“So, to that extent, I have to congratulate him and be part of the celebration, but in any case, it was not pre-planned because it was not to be so and without any apology, we have to congratulate him because we did not win that election.

“The issues of apathy, violence, voters inducement and intimidation are not issues to be adjudicated upon in the court, these are reality, and if you are not able to change it because the law did not permit you to do so, you must accept the outcome.”