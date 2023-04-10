‘I was in coma for 4 days,’ Victony recalls ghastly accident

By Precious Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Anthony Victor, professionally known has Victony as revealed how he spent three to four days in a coma following a car accident he was involved in 2021.

Recall that Victony narrowly escaped death in a horrifying vehicle accident in 2021, which resulted in one fatality and three injuries.

The “Soweto” crooner narrated the horrific event in a recent interview on the Tea with Tay video podcast.

Victony said that while heading home from the club with his friend, he fell asleep and woke up in a hospital four days later.

He said, “Just leaving the club, on our way back, I slept off. I was tired. That was like my first time outside up to that time. So, I slept off.

“When I woke up, I was in the hospital with my dad. I was like ‘what’s happening?’. Because my parents didn’t know I was in Lagos. So, I was like ‘why is my dad here?’ And he told me I was out for like 3 or 4 days.”

He said when he came back from coma, he was told that another car hit their vehicle from the back.

“I heard that the impact was from the back like another car hit us. The driver and the other guy at the front they were totally fine.

“We were two at the back, two at the front. So, the one beside me [at the back] he died while I broke my legs,”