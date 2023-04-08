I was embarrassed by my US visa ban saga – Bovi

By Benjamin Njoku

Popular comedian, Bovi Ugboma has recounted the circumstances that led to his being ‘labelled’ at the American embassy last year, saying ‘I was embarrassed when the story was blown out of proportion. ‘

Recall that the comedian cum actor was banned from entering America some time last year, after he had a clash with a visa issuing officer.

The comedian disclosed this, while responding to questions from his fans on Instagram.

A fan had asked him to visit and perform in Massachusetts but Bovi said he was banned from the US after he clashed with a visa-issuing officer and got labeled.

However, shedding more light on the matter, while featuring in this week’s episode of #withChude, the Delta State-born comedian said it was blown out of proportion even though he didn’t give graphic details of what transpired between him and the visa issuing officer.

He, however, admitted that the visa officer he met at the American embassy was very unfriendly . “Like the way everything went, it escalated in the media, they started to have different versions of the story; oh Bovi got in a scuffle with a visa issuing officer; Bovi is banned from entering the United States.”

Speaking further, Bovi said he was really embarrassed when people started to spin the story.

He wondered how anyone would gain access to a visa officer since they are protected by a glass wall.

“If I remember correctly, all I did was ask him, do you see how many visas I have gotten in the last 10 years? You know because in the last 10 years, I’ve always had two American visas, one for work, one for holiday, at the same time and his response was ‘there was a new sheriff in town’ and pushed my passport and my wife’s back and leaned back and picked his jug,” Bovi narrated.

The comedian also talked about the complicated relationship he had with his father, while growing up, saying with a note of finality that “I don’t want to raise my kids the way I grew up under my old man, so, I am trying to be different.”