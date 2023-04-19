I use my art to advocate for social causes – Artist, Kabeya

By Dickson Omobola

Dunmade Ayegbayo’s Constance and Sons Gallery is one of the few galleries dedicated to promoting artists and their works. It also provides a veritable platform for both emerging and established artists to display their talent to the world. Among those artists is Mr. Jonathan Kabeya, who is one of the finest artists in Nigeria and striving to become a global brand. In this interview, he speaks about his background, inspiration and technique. Excerpts:

Tell us about your background and how you got into art…

I joined Kiwele Fine Art Institute School in 2013 and began my art courses in painting options. I obtained my artistic diploma in 2016/2017. I also had the priviledge of working and learning in the studios of some renowned great painters like Patty Mastaki, Jean Kyat, Fabrice Tshilumba, and Benjamin Yumba, whose works shaped my artistic skills and professional experiences.

What inspires your art?

I see painting and drawing as passionate and spiritual forms of self-expression and discovery. It helps me build a strong connection with people whose minds resonate with my works. It is beyond the colours. It is an expression of life. Growing up in Congo, a country that is renowned for the richness of its culture, like every other African country, inspired my art. Many African stories can be told. I try to do that through my work.

Do you have specific themes that you explore?

I have a strong desire to give a voice to the voiceless in Congo, Africa and the world. That is why I dedicate my art to the voiceless and advocate for social causes. I also want to tell African daily life stories. To educate, inform, provoke emotions and encourage self-reflection through my paintings.

Describe your creative process from ideation to the finished artwork…

It always begins with an idea, which often drives me to study; and observation of what is happening daily in African societies. Therefore, I express my feelings using figurative art. I express my thoughts on paper or canvas to tell a story.

What particular techniques or material do you use?

I use Coffee Sukarism. It is the fruit of personal research born of the freedom of my spirit in 2017. One day, I found burnt sugar accidentally spilled everywhere on my artistic papers and the author of that crime was my turbulent young brother who used to play in my work studio. I wanted to throw those sketched papers away out of frustration but discovered that the sugar had created an amazing effect of a brown coffee color tone on his sketches. It got my attention, and I listened to the inner voice telling me to “create a new technique,” which I called Coffee Sukarism. Sukari means “sugar” in Swahili and the coffee is a brown colour obtained when it is burnt. Coffee Sukarism symbolises resilience, defense and trust in the face of life’s adversities. Meanwhile, its dark aspect symbolises sadness, dirt and the consequences of injustice and violence.

How do you stay motivated and continue to grow as an artist?

Well, art has no boundaries. It shows that what seemed to be lost can be transformed into beauty. We just need to expand our minds because the little we have is a good basis for more. Besides, I think about people when I’m creating a piece. I always imagine there is someone somewhere in the world who is going through a certain vulnerable situation and one of my pieces could be a source of hope and motivation to them.

Have you faced any challenge in your career?

There were financial constraints and many other challenges but mastering Coffee Sukarism was a notable one because it meant so much to my career. I spent three years working tirelessly in my work studio on its viscosity; trying to explore and exploit it by mixing it up with plastic glue to hasten the drying process. I wanted to get the best possible result from it, and it was tough because there was no model. It’s an invention on its own. I had only myself to look up to and learn from in mastering the art.

Can you discuss any specific pieces of art that have had an impact on your career?

The works of my late Aunty Seraphine Mbeya Nawej, who was a contemporary visual art painter, had significant effects on me. Other notable artists like Patty Mastaki, Jean Kyat, Fabrice Tshilumba and Benjamin Yumba shaped my artistic skills and professional experiences.

How do you ensure originality?

I have a unique concept of Coffee Sukarism. It’s what I am known for, and hard to mimic. All I have to do is to be real. To be me. To convey my pain, desires and wishes through my art. That’s the secret of authenticity. Our journey and story in life are different, you can’t replicate that.

How do you see the role of art in society?

Art uniquely tells stories and we are all stories. It shows how to view the world better and appreciate its elements. It tells our history and values. Art is life and life is a form of art.

What advice would you give to artists who are just starting?

Art is an expression of life, and it is subjective. Place no limit on your imaginations, let them go wild and weird, that’s the seat of creativity. A true artist has to let himself be immersed in the freedom of spirit by being sensitive to all that is around him which can be a source of inspiration.