I survived without any scratch – Ikenna, bricklayer at Banana Island building collapse

By Olayinka Ajayi

One of the bricklayers from last Wednesday’s seven-story building collapse in Banana Island, Lagos, Mr. Dike Ikenna has recounted how the walked out of the rubbles unscratched.

Narrating the ordeal to Vanguard, Ikena while fielding questions from our reporter said: ” I thank God for his mercies. I usually anoint myself every day before going out to work, and this very day, I did likewise.

“I was on the 7th floor when It happened. I just said God, you didn’t tell me I will die this way or this was how I will end my life.

“While some of the victims were taken to hospitals due to the severity of their injuries and doctors pulling them out of the jaws of death, I thank God that I walked out of the rubbles without any scratch”.