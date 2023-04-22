I pay rent, don’t have to greet you – Speed Darlington tackles his landlord

Rapper Speed Darlington and the owner of where he lives don’t seem to be having the best of tenant-landlord relationships over exchange of pleasantries.

Darlington who is known to be quite vociferous doesn’t think he has to grovel at his landlord’s feet because he gave him an apartment to live in.

Narrating the incident that led to his outburst, Speed Darlington took to the Instagram saying, “So landord is angry that I don’t greet him good morning. He’s offended that I saw him and gave him the peace sign. I just heard the information now and my head caught fire.

“I’m not your son, I don’t have to greet you good morning. My brother is in good terms with the landlord and now he wants everyone to be in good terms with him. He forgot that I’m paying rent. I don’t have to greet you. You are not my father, I’m not your son”

Landlord-tenant relationships have not been known to be the most cordial. While there are cases of good landlords and bad tenants, there are equally numerous cases of bad landlords and good tenants.