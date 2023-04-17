‘I no share money again,’ Don Jazzy tells fans

Music Executive and founder of Mavin Records, Don Jazzy, has said he will stop sharing money on social media.

The Mavin records honcho has been recently engaged in philanthropic gestures with some fans beneficiaries of monetary giftings from the music producer.

However, in a recent tweet, Jazzy announced his intention not to continue with the generous gesture.

He ascribed his reasons to Barcelona and Arsenal who both drew their respective games over the weekend.

“I no share money again today o. Arsenal and Barca don cut tickets,” Jazzy tweeted