I look forward to working with you, UK PM, Sunak, writes Tinubu  

Rishi Sunak

UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has written to President-elect, Bola Tinubu, ahead of his inauguration, saying he was looking forward to working with him as he assumes office on May 29.

In the letter, Sunak said he hoped to welcome Tinubu to London in April 2024 for the second Africa investment summit.

He said the summit would be a “key moment” to strengthen UK-Nigerian business partnerships in order to create jobs and growth, increase bilateral trade and investment, and support the aim of boosting Nigeria’s export competitiveness.

The prime minister said the UK would continue to support Nigeria in addressing its security challenges through the sharing of expertise and tools.

He said: “The UK has been a longstanding partner of Nigeria and we stand ready to support your efforts to build peace, unity and prosperity in Nigeria.

”The UK government welcomed the opportunity to hear your priorities when you met the Minister of State for Development and Africa last year. I am proud of our work supporting access to education and healthcare, improving governance, and helping meet the humanitarian needs of those affected by conflict,” the letter reads in part.

“Together, we can expand our partnership further, including by strengthening our trade and investment relationship for the mutual prosperity of both our countries through an Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership.

“I also hope to continue our work in addressing the security challenges facing Nigeria and the wider region. Such challenges are not limited by borders; it is vital that we share expertise and tools to combat them. The National Security Adviser looks forward to further dialogue with your National Security Adviser later this year.“