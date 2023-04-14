I kept my promise not to abandon any road in Atan Offot — Gov Udom

Governor Udom Emmanuel

**Contractor assures 100years durability of Roads

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has expressed delight that he has been able to keep to his promise not to leave any road started by his administration in Atan Offot community, Uyo local government area uncompleted

Emmanuel, who made the remark on Friday while commissioning a 6.64km Ring Road 2 along Abak and Aka roads in Uyo, renamed the Ring Road, “Chief Udoidiong drive”.

He explained that all the roads that would be commissioned before the end of his tenure would be named after people who have worked for the growth of the state.

His words: “When the flood was ravaging every other state capital, we were spared because of a lot of investments we’ve done underground.

If you check underground, it can take a whole big car.

“Everything around this area has been channeled underground to Aka road. Those in Atan Offot area, I told them that the day I’ll leave office, I will not leave a single road in Atan Offot .

“And now 15 roads in Atan Offot with side drains have been done and there is no place in the area that is not tarred. We are able to achieve all these because of your support,”

On his part, the Commissioner for Work, Prof. Eno Ibanga while commending the governor for his support towards the completion of the road project

Chief Executive Officer, HENSEK Integrated Services, Engr. Uwem Okoko for ensuring the road projects were completed stressing: Your Excellency, I want to thank you for believing in me. You have told us that anything that we do, we can always accomplish.

“Both sides of this road have drains. We have 60mm binder course and 50mm railing course of the main alignment. This roundabout is made of 70 metre asphaltic course. That means in the next 50 years as the Lord tarries, this road will stand the test of time” Prof Ibanga noted.

On his part the contractor, and Chief Executive Officer of, HENSEK Integrated Services, Engr. Uwem Okoko; “Your Excellency, I want to thank you for giving us another opportunity and support to finish this Road project. This road is a dual carriage way.

“When you take both sides, it is, 6.64km of road. It is 10 metres wide, it has walk way of 1.2 km both sides and has an underground drainage system running across the entire length of the road. Your Excellency, with this, you have solved the flood problem of Ring Road 2 and adjourning communities here; you have built this road to last a generation.