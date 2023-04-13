Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila said he does not have a preferred candidate for the leadership of the Green Chambers.

Gbajabiamila disclosed this in a tweet on via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

The Speaker also denied backing Tajudeen Abbas, a lawmaker from Kaduna, to succeed him.

Recall that a report had claimed that Gbajabiamila endorsed Abbas, an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker representing Zaria federal constituency of Kaduna, for the position of the speaker in the 10th assembly, and that he is working against other aspirants, including Idris Wase, the current deputy speaker.

But, Gbajabiamila described the report was false, saying he had told the aspirants to be patient until the APC zones the position.

He stated, “Today, April 13, 2023, a national daily carried a cover story in which it reported that I was against the aspiration of my deputy, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, and some other aspirants to the office of Speaker in the 10th House.

“I have not declared support for any of my colleagues who have declared their interest. I have made my position abundantly clear that there is a need to wait for the Party to complete its zoning exercise as I cannot work against my Party’s interest and position.

“I am a product of APC’s zoning in 2019, and I shall adhere to that any time the party comes up with its arrangement. Anyone/media peddling rumours of my endorsement of any of the aspirants should desist forthwith.”

Gbajabiamila, had met with some aspirants vying for the number four position in the country.

The APC legislators seeking to contest for the House speakership include Wase (Plateau), Yusuf Gagdi (Plateau), Ben Kalu (Abia), Muktar Betara (Borno), Abubakar Makki (Jigawa), and Sada Soli (Katsina).

The 10th house of representatives will be inaugurated in June.