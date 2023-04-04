I Go Dye @ 44, still like rock of Gibraltar

The Nigerian entertainment industry, like any other entertainment industry of the world, be it in Europe or America, has its own peculiarities. Whether in music, movies, modeling or comedy, the lifespan of practitioners are usually a thing of concern.

While a few see their careers reach the zenith through hard work and consistency, others usually do not even take off.

The entertainment industry is like a potential bride you have to woo with time, resources, finesse and consistency with Grace of God.

In the past thirty years only few have managed to remain relevant in the Nigerian entertainment industry despite a dearth of support from government and other stakeholders.

Many came, saw, conquered and simply vanished but not the Delta born wordsmith, Amb Francis Agoda better known as I Go Dye. He has toured the world with his ribs-cracking jokes more than 3 times.

In a career spanning 30 years, I Go Dye has remained constant like the rock of Gibraltar in a highly competitive sector.

It is a mystery how he has held his own all these years, seldomly having a bad day in his performances.

The visionary comedian has not only thrilled audiences in all the big events in Nigeria. He has also been able to do the same in diverse audiences across Africa, Europe and America with the same finesse.

I Go Dye is without an iota of doubt an influential figure that has mentored many of the talented ones in the country today, because about 95 percent of them still use his jokes

His pantheon of jokes and sketches are easily relatable, cutting through the hearts of audiences like a knife through butter.

He never fails to hold the audience spellbound any time he mounts the stage with his brand of situational comedy.

Though he just turned 44 (as April 4th is his birthday), the name I Go Dye seems to have been on the lips of comedy lovers forever.

Never resting on his oars, I Go Dye has always had something on his sleeves. He never fails to have his own tours annually.

Despite championing his own show tagged “I Go Dye Standing”, the comedian is putting finishing touches on his Europe tour kicking off later in April.

After performing for 30 years across the world before Presidents, Kings, nobles and others, with different awards in his kitty, I Go Dye has not shown any sign of slowing down.