‘I enjoyed it’, Nedu breaks silence after kiss with BBNaija star, Mercy Eke

Nigerian On-Air-Personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu Wazobia, has broken silence after a video of him kissing Big Brother Naija star, Mercy Eke went viral.

The video sees the pair passionately kissing in wedding regalias amid cheers from the church congregation.

The video has stirred reactions since surfacing online with many condemning the act as inappropriate.

Speaking amid the backlash, the indifferent Nedu, who also shared the video on his Instagram page, stated how much he enjoyed the kiss.

Nedu wrote: “I nearly piss for this kiss. E sweet me die. @official_mercyeke, press my bum bum more next time.”

The wedding video of Nedu and Mercy Eke was reportedly culled from a movie that featured Sabinus.