I contested against Abuja, not Binani — Governor Fintiri

Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has said his opponent in the just concluded governorship elections was not just Aishatu ‘Binani’ Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress, APC, power individuals in Abuja, who wanted to impose her on the state.

Recall that the returning officer of the election, Professor Muhammed Mele, said the governor polled a total of 430,861 votes, while Binani polled 396,788 votes.

The collation was suspended on Sunday, following the controversial declaration of Binani as the winner by the now-suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari.

Reacting to the event in an interview with Channels TV Politics Today, on Tuesday, Fintiri said he contested against the “whole system”.

“I contested against the whole system. I contested against those who feel they own Nigeria from Abuja and they feel they can make Adamawa a scapegoat.

“Even in the election, I didn’t go into the election against the woman, I went into the election against INEC. The whole presiding officers that were conducting the election, all of them were APC members,” Fintiri stated.

He added that his performance in the last four years gave him an edge against the forces that battled him from Abuja.