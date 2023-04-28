‘I can’t question God’,Yul Edochie breaks silence on son’s death

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has finally reacted to the death of his 16-year-old son, Kambi.

The actor has been mum over the incident which occurred nearly a month ago.

Yul’s son died on March 30 after he developed a seizure in school while playing football with his schoolmates.

Reacting to the sad occurrence, Edochie said, On that Wednesday morning, you came into my room, dressed up for school. You told me your school will be having inter-house sports on Friday and I promised you I’ll be there.”

“You were so excited. You told me you won a gold medal in swimming.I congratulated you. We joked about your height, then you left for school in your ever-cheerful manner. And you never came back home again.”

“I can’t question God. My dear son, just 16 years with us here on earth, but you made your mark. Great Son. Calm, cute, brilliant, always cheerful, outstanding footballer, gentle and loving soul. You’re an angel. We miss you. We love you, Kambi. Daddy loves you. But God loves you more. Rest well, Son. Till we meet again. Rest in Heaven with God. My dear son, Kambi Yul-Edochie. Kambi yoooooo!”