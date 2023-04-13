I can lend my voice, emotions through music — Shaddy Racks

Young music artiste, Shadrach Okoro, but better known as Shaddy Racks has said music is an avenue to express his emotions.

The singer revealed this in an interview recently, saying he expresses his inner thoughts through music.

“One of the things I like is about being able to lend my voice and emotions through my music,” he said.

Shaddy also said that his type of music is “rare, special and unique as it is a break from the norm.

“I believe I’m the only one with this kind of voice and you can’t hear it anywhere else; it’s a sign that I’m different from other artists out there.



“Music is so spiritual it can make a sad person smile and also the wrong kind of music can make someone sad too.



Furthermore, the singer said that he discovered early in life the uniqueness of music and how it cuts across many divides.

“I started singing in primary school and made everyone dance and as I got older, I realised if I can my friends dance, then I can make the world dance to my sound.



Also, he added that he believes his versatility will also help him in the industry, stating, “Yes, I play drums but it is just one of the instruments.

“I play well and it doesn’t affect my music at all. I make my music at the right time and I play drums when I want to. I believe it will even help me become a better musician.



“I hope to have become one of the top five biggest artistes in Africa.