Hundreds of businesses on verge of collapse over power outage in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

An independent survey was conducted to identify electricity consumers who are paying their bills. The random survey covered a sample of 458 consumers in 8 Distribution Transformers (DTS) from Nasarawa 11 Feeder, Birnin Kebbi.

The result indicated that electricity consumers are up and doing, satisfactorily paying their bills as against the claim by Kaduna Electricity/ KAEDCO that consumers of electricity only pay 28 per cent of their bills.

It is interesting to note that the survey was carried out by ‘ Concerned Citizens, Nasarawa 11, Birnin Kebbi. To buttress their assertion that people are paying their bills, they have provided the random sample survey as evidence collected from Households.

All this is a result of general outcry and complaints from members of the public (esteemed electricity consumers) about frequent electricity outages in Birnin Kebbi and its environs.

Hundreds of artisans in Kebbi are having to make do without electricity forcing those with low capital out of businesses because they can’t afford to generate sets for third businesses.

The state chairman of the National Association for automobile mechanics (NATA), Muhammad Sani said several engagements with the leadership of Kaduna electricity distribution company didn’t yield any positive results as electricity hoarding ” our case is not low allocation but deliberate hoarding by the business manager of KEADCO Kebbi district office.

He explained that until something drastic is done to bring him to order Kebbi state economy will soon shut down over power hoarding.

