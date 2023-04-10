How we are fighting hunger around the world – NGO

Give Us Our Daily Bread Foundation (GUODBF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting hunger in Nigeria.Established in February 2022, the foundation has been making a significant impact in the lives of those in need, providing food, shelter, and meeting the needs of others.

Below are things you need to know about the Give Us Our Daily Bread Foundation.

1. Give Us our Daily Bread Foundation is founded by Nigerian -American medical professional and philanthropist, Kole Akintujoye. Akintujoye is is passionate about eradicating hunger with his Foundation, ‘Give Us Daily Bread Foundation.

2 . The foundation was set up to touch people in their lowest moments and eradicate hunger in Nigeria and in the United States of America.

3. The name ‘Give Us Our Daily Bread’ was coined from the Lord’s prayer in the Bible.At the moment the foundation has

over 50,000 followers on Facebook and more than 1,000 members on WhatsApp where they engage with their members.

4. The foundation has three arms , ‘ Daily Bread’, ‘Chain of blessings and ‘Feed the widows’ initiative.

Feed the widow initiative was inspired by a widow named Bose Onaderu, who joined the foundation’s ongoing programs and related her account of suffering and struggle.Her experience prompted the organization to think about how they can assist other widows in comparable situations. In addition to their “daily bread, the foundation also provide each widow #50,000 to empower them.

5. On the other hand, Chain of Blessing, another arm of the foundation caters to more urgent needs of the foundation’s beneficiaries.It was created after one of the foundation’s disabled members was unable to move around due to a lack of a wheelchair. Her wheelchair was bad, which affected her mobility. The Give Us Our Daily Bread Foundation provided her with a new wheelchair.

6. In the same vein, ‘ Daily Bread’ another initiative of the foundation, caters to feeding the hungry on a daily basis.The foundation provide a sum of #1,000 (less than $2) to individuals who cannot afford food.

7. It was founded in February 2022.

8. The founder, Kole Akintujoye believes that the government and private sector has a role to play in addressing the issue of hunger.