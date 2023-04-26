How we are driving self sustenance through entrepreneurial training – Wellspring VC



.As NUC accredits more courses



By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – THE Vice Chancellor, Wellspring University, Benin City, Professor Isaac Rotimi Ajayi has said that compulsory training of its students on entrepreneurship has been contributing to the self sustenance capacity of its students.



Besides, he said the adoption of a flexible fees payment introduced by the management of the school has made it one of the cheapest and much sought after in the area.



Ajayi stated these at a press briefing where he announced that the National University Commission (NUC) has accredited eight undergraduate and two post graduate courses for the school approval to run others courses pending accreditation.



According to the Vice Chancellor, the newly accredited undergraduate courses are nursing science, medical laboratory science, accounting, business administration, economics, international relations, computer science and mass communication while the two accredited post graduate courses are accounting and business administration.



He said, “It is with tremendous joy that I announce to the world that having satisfied all requirements, the NUC has given fresh accreditation to two of our postgraduate courses, accounting and business administration and eight undergraduate courses.



“I am also pleased to inform you that the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), has also accredited our undergraduate accounting programme, which makes it quite easy for our graduands to become recognized chartered accountants shortly after their graduation or even while they are still students in the university,” he added.



On entrepreneurship development, he said “We know the value of entrepreneurship. This is why we made it compulsory for our students at Wellspring. There is a need to create jobs, make our university products self-reliant and be able to solve economic problems, thereby creating wealth for themselves and the nation at large.



“Our fees are moderate compared to some other private universities. Considering the current economic realities in the country, the university allow the students to pay their school fees in four installments with 30 per cent as entry payment,” he added.