How to tackle increasing problems of climate change in Nigeria – ICSAN, ICMR

By Elizabeth Adegbesan & Cynthia Alo

The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) and Institute of Capital Market Registrars (ICMR) said that Environment, Social and Governance sustainability in workplaces is necessary in tackling the increasing problems of climate change in the country and globally.

They disclosed this at the 2023 Company Secretaries and Registrars Forum themed: “Sustainability and the global governance workplace: The roles for corporate secretaries, registrars and issuers.”

Stakeholders further noted that secretaries, registrars and issuer among other things needed to communicate , implement strategies and policies throughout the company and across the company’s value chain , provide global platforms that guarantee seamless exchange of data across borders , and develop initiatives to support the government in its plant a tree campaign at the national level, disclose ESG information, set ESG targets, engage with stakeholders and align incentives to ensure a sustainable business environment

They noted that secretaries, registrars and issuers’ roles in addressing ESG issues surrounding sustainability would go a long way in promoting economic growth.

Speaking at the event, the President ICSAN, Taiwo Owokalade said “We need to situate the functions and responsibilities of the corporate secretaries, registrars and issuers within the emerging trends in global governance workplace, bringing out the utilities and dynamics of these role and functions and then make projections on how to make these not only more efficient and value-adding but also to make them sustainable.

“It is trite that change is only things that are constant and professionals who are resistant or apathetic to changes are risking stagnation and loss of relevance.”

On his part, the President ICMR, Oluseyi Owoturo explained that sustainability is a beyond the issue of conduct saying: “Sustainability is a subject that is at the forefront now as custodians of people’s wealth, if I may put it that way, we have the responsibility in terms of how we conduct ourselves not only in managing that wealth but also in the way we engage our various stakeholders.

“On her part, the President-elect, ICSAN, Mrs. Fumi Ekindayo said: “As we all know in pursuing economic benefits, it is very important for corporations, for companies, for entities to pay attention to the issues of sustainability and what do we mean by this, Environmental, Social and Governance sustainability issues which has taken a front burner in today’s global space. You want to be sure that in carrying out your corporate rules and objectives,you are also not destroying the environment.”