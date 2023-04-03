How to Secure a Data Center

Data centers are prone to physical intrusion and various cyber security threats. People with malicious intent can hack the systems and install malware to obtain sensitive information. They may also take control of the infrastructure to demand ransom.

If you run a data center, you should secure it to protect your clients and systems. Failure to do so can damage your brand’s reputation and cause you to lose business.

Ways to Secure a Data Center

Securing your data center can increase customer retention and allow you to maintain confidentiality. It protects your company from breaching compliance requirements. Here are some tips on how to secure your data center.

Ensure the Physical Location Is Safe

A data center should have physical barriers to prevent forceful entry. You should secure the offices and use various measures to limit access. For example, issue key cards to specific staff members depending on their roles. You may also install biometric scanners and employ a security team for verification.

Every data center should use video surveillance monitors. Always have someone in the control room and store the footage for at least three months. This way, you can easily monitor your systems and review the videos when necessary.

Other ways to ensure the physical location of your data center is safe are:

Install fire suppression systems

Conduct routine inspections

Test your hardware frequently

Limit Access to Information Systems

Locking up rooms may limit entry, but someone may still access your software elsewhere. Safeguard data by using encryption systems. Your employees will have profiles with varying levels of access. Everyone should get permission to view only the information needed to do their job.

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is also an easy way to limit access in a data center. Users must provide additional verification if they try logging into your system. This can be a code sent to a phone number or email. You can also use fingerprint sensors and security questions for authentication.

Former employees may pose a critical threat to your data center. They often know your security protocols and sometimes maintain access to your systems. If you fire an employee or they resign, taking back control is crucial. Get their keycard and delete or deactivate their work profiles. You should also update your team so the former employee doesn’t access data through them.

Protect the IP Address of Your Data Center

Hackers can use the IP address of your data center to obtain information. Afterward, they hack your devices and sometimes steal valuable data. Protecting your IP address is a great way to secure a data center, and there are several methods you can use.

For example, you may install proxies. These will act as a gateway between your internet devices and the web. If you access a site, the proxy server will route your online traffic through a different device. This will mask your IP with residential or data center IPs, ultimately hiding your location and increasing online privacy.

Select the Best Method to Store Data

Data centers have several options regarding the storage of information. They can host the data locally using reliable IT infrastructure. Besides, they may rely on cloud systems entirely. There’s also an option to use both methods.

Hosting your data is quite expensive and can be hectic. Your team must ensure the files are secure, available, and backed up correctly. Installing intrusion prevention software and continuously monitoring systems is also critical. While self-hosting data is stressful, it gives you more control.

Cloud hosting involves handing over all your data to a third party, who will then be responsible for security and software management. Hosting your data center on the cloud is relatively cheaper than self-hosting. Still, it may increase security risks since hackers can access files from another end.

If you prefer cloud hosting, work with a reliable service provider. Its setup should include strict security protocols. Likewise, the service provider must continuously update its infrastructure to match changing data security needs.

Train Your Employees on Data Safety

Malicious entities can trick your employees by phishing their work email addresses. If they click a malicious link, they may grant hackers access to data center systems.

Train your entire team on data safety to avoid losses. Ensure they understand the techniques hackers use and how to avoid falling victim. You should also advise them to report suspicious activity to your IT team promptly.

Protect Your Data Center From All Angles

Securing sensitive information and IT infrastructure can fuel the success of any business. Data centers should oversee employee activities and regulate access. Auditing security protocols is essential to ensure they are still effective. If you suspect your data center is under attack, withdraw remote access immediately. You should also install pending security updates on your software and disconnect your internet until you solve the issue.