How Sinai Group’s responding to real estate, oil sector needs – Ifediora

A multinational industrial conglomerate, SINAI Group, is on the road to transforming multiple industries in the country through its numerous business entities operating in different industries under one corporate group.

Chibueze Ifediora, the MD/CEO of SINAI Group who stated this during an interview with journalists in Abuja, disclosed that notable achievements have been recorded in sectors like the real estate and oil & gas

since the establishment of his companies, Sinai Oil & Gas, Sinai Homes and Properties, and Sinai Smith Construction Company.

For instance, Ifediora said, Sinai Oil & Gas since its incorporation, has focused on tailoring integrated solutions to customers’ needs.

According to him, “under the Sinai Oil & Gas, we have successfully commissioned three major gas stations, one at the popular unizik junction, Awkuzu Junction and the third at Ring Road Awka, all in Anambra State to ease the stress residents go through to buy cooking gas.

The establishment of Sinai Homes and Properties, has without any iota of doubt, carved a niche as long as real estate business is concerned in Nigeria.

Sinai Homes and Properties performance in the real estate sector has resulted in significant growth.

Sinai Homes and Properties since it was incorporated, has continued turning rural areas into small cities. It has successfully developed at least five major mega estates in Awka.

The Sinai Group through its Sinai Homes and Properties, is on the verge of concluding Beverly Hills Estate located beside Ngozika Housing Estate, Awka and Bethel Court located beside Awka Millennium City.

Beverly Hills Estate and Bethel Court are both strategically located at a very secured environment.