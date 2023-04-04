How Nordica births over 5000 babies in 20 years — Ajayi

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Medical Director, Nordica Fertility Centre, Dr Abayomi Ajayi has said that his fertility centre birthed over 5000 babies through, In vitro fertilization, and IVF in the 20 years of existence of the organization.

Ajayi disclosed this at a press conference in celebration of the 20 years of Nordica fertility centre in Nigeria.

According to him, the milestone over the years has assisted fertility-challenged couples from all walks of life and all geographical locations within and outside the shores of Nigeria, resulting in the birth of thousands of babies and still counting.

“For me, this journey which started as the dream of a man who felt that fertility-challenged Nigerian couples needed to avail themselves of the latest technology in the fertility management space at the time.

“There is a huge demand for IVF in Africa and Nigeria in particular as many people seek assistance at the fertility clinic due to childlessness and threats in their marriages.

“There are lots of emotions that people put into the treatment of fertility because of the premium placed on childbearing.

“We have partnered with several organisations to give access to free IVF treatments to deserving Nigerian couples. Some of these organisations include the Fertility Treatment Support Foundation (FTSF ), Fertility Awareness Advocate Initiative (FAAI), Access Bank, The Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation and the Ali Baba January 1st Concert to mention a few.

“This year we want to do more in this area. We are currently exploring partnerships which will assist us give more free treatments to more couples.

Speaking on the impact of learning and a technology-driven society, Ajayi said, “We have built a knowledge-based organisation where continuous learning is the key to our success story.

“It has not just been about running a successful business. It has been about touching lives and creating an impact in our operating environment.

“The pioneering efforts of a few of us then have led to the evolution of a world class practice in Nigeria comparable to any leading fertility centre in developed cities of the world.

“We are proud to say that our thrust to bring the latest technology, techniques and skills to bear on the fertility management landscape in Nigeria has seen us chart a course for innovative solutions to the benefit of our esteemed clients over the past 20 years”, he said.