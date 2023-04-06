How NNPP taught Ganduje political lesson of his life – Jibrin

Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa

A member-elect to represent Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency and chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano State, Abdulmumin Jibrin said his party taught Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress, APC “political lesson of his life” in the just-concluded 2023 general elections.

Jibrin said he left the APC in the buildup to the elections because the governor “pushed” him and others away from the ruling party.

Recall that Ganduje, the outgoing governor of Kano State, and his party, the APC, lost the presidential and governorship elections in the state.

Jibrin said, “We have always had been that affinity and that long-time relationship with the national leader of the NNPP (Rabiu Kwankwaso) who actually headhunted me into politics,” Jibrin said on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday.

“On the other hand, we weren’t wanted in the APC, the governor doesn’t want a lot of us in the APC. So, he practically ensured that he pushed us away. Of course, we went back, got ourselves together and taught him a political lesson of his life.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on March 20 declared Kabir the winner of the keenly contested March 18 poll. Kabir scored 1,019,602 votes to defeat his closest contender, Nasir Gawuna of the APC who polled 890,705 votes.

Kabir was backed by former Kano governor and NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso who has a socio-political and religious movement known as the Kwankwasiyya.

Gawuna was endorsed by the incumbent governor and APC powerbroker, Abdullahi Ganduje whose two-term of eight years ends on May 29, 2023.

Ganduje and Kwankwaso have remained arch-political rivals over the control of Nigeria’s unarguably most populated state with a commensurate number of voters, the highest nationwide.

In the February 25 presidential poll, Kwankwaso won in 38 of the 44 local government areas in Kano with a total of 997,279 votes while APC’s Asiwaju Bola Tinubu won in the remaining six local governments with 517,341 votes. He, however, came a distant fourth in the poll won by Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State.

Ganduje was Kwankwaso’s deputy when the latter was governor from 2011 May to May 2015 before they fell apart after the 2015 elections which saw the emergence of Ganduje as governor.

Prior to that, Kwankwaso was also Kano’s governor from 1999 to 2003.

Kwankwaso said governance in Nigeria now required thinking outside the box, to rescue the nation, in terms of its plunging economy and huge national debt burden.

He added that there must also be the political will and action, as well as administrative efforts, to reform the public service, and turn it into a capability-ready unit.