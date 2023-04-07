How NEDC is bridging emergency response gap in North East

By Femi Bolaji

The North East subregion has its peculiar problem. One of which is still the onslaught of insurgents in parts of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

Aside this skirmishes like farmer-herder conflicts, communal crisis and natural disasters are still visible in other states of the region.

One thing that has however remained evasive, is emergency response when the need arises.

In most rural communities, the health facilities closer to the people are the primary health care centres. And for most of these, skilled health workers on emergencies are either not available or those on site lack required skill set.

While this phenomenon has tarried for long, with women and children mostly affected, the North East Development Commission, NEDC, has devised a means to bridge the gap of emergency response across the sub-region.

The idea behind this is to reduce mortality during emergencies, and to increase the number of first responders when the need arises.

It was due to this that the Commission, in collaboration with other development partners commenced a basic emergency care provider course for emergency health workers in the North East subregion.

It targets Doctors and Nurses who are being equipped with required skill set on emergency response to become trainers of other health workers at secondary and primary health facilities.

The course according to Arewa Voice finding is an internationally recognised course which the Commission is using to breach the manpower gap in emergency response across all tiers of health facility across the six north east states of Borno, Yobe, Bauchi, Taraba, Adamawa and Gombe states.

Earlier, in the week, the maiden edition of the course in Taraba state commenced, with a call on participants to see their selection as a clarion call as saviours.

The Basic Emergency Course master trainer, Dr. Ahmed Adamu, explained that the training was designed for the participants on how to stabilize victims of emergencies before referral.

He pointed that the gap especially at the grassroots and primary health care facilities would be bridged if more health workers at these levels were trained on life saving emergency response skills.

He re-iterated that the participants were chosen specifically for this purpose to become trainers and emergency response skill harbingers where health workers from the secondary and primary health care facilities would on their skill.

Corroborating this, the State Cordinator of NEDC, Bashir Hammanjoda, said the initiative was one of the key reason why the Commission was institutionalised to ensure the North East states are at par with its contemporaries across the federation.

For sustainability, he pledged the Commission’s continuous support for sponsorship of the training and assured that Centre for Health Emergency Response Training would be built in the state for this purpose.

Also, State Focal person for the Basic Emergency Care Course, Dr. Alheri Bulus, said more collaboration with NEDC, development partners and state government agencies in the health sector would be their key focus to ensure the skill set on emergency response are transferred to health workers at secondary and primary health care facilities.

In her address, the Chief Medical Director of Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo, Dr. Aisha Shehu Adamu, lauded NEDC, for its imprints in health care interventions across the North East subregion.

She also assured that the hospital would continue to partner with the Commission on manpower development of health care workers across the state.

However, It is expected that the aftermath of this training would guarantee that more lives of victims in emergencies would be saved and the manpower gap on emergency response at secondary and primary health care centres would be bridged to reduce pressure on tertiary health facilities across the North East Subregion.