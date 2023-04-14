How l escaped abduction, 14-year-old boy narrates ordeal

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A 14 year old secondary school student, Marvelous Ayomide Ogunjolu, has narrated how he escaped from some gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Ondo town, Ondo state.

Vanguard learnt that the victim, who has rejoined his family, was abducted when he went on an errand for his father in the Owo town.

The kidnappers reportedly drove him from Owo to Akure through Ondo town and later to Ore.

Reports had it that they were taking their victim to Edo state, when the unexpected happened and he was hurriedly dropped and they took to their heels.

The victim reportedly escaped by a whisker from the hands of his abductors.

Narrating his ordeal, Ayomide said that “My father sent me to buy toothpaste in the afternoon.

“On my way back from the shop where I bought the toothpaste, I saw some men and they asked me to follow them.

“They warned me not to shout or they will kill me with a gun.

“I was afraid. So, I went with them, because I didn’t want them to kill me.

“All along, I was crying. They drove through Akure to Ondo and later to Ore.

“They came back to Ondo on Thursday. I was in the car, when I saw a police car coming and blowing sirens. So, I started shouting for help.

“The kidnappers were afraid and they drove off to a street, where they dropped me and they fled.

“When I asked passersby for the name of the street, I was told it is called Akinjagunla in Ondo town.

“I want to call my daddy to tell him that I am in Ondo now.”

Vanguard gathered that the victim was dropped in town after much pressure from him.

The kidnappers reportedly fled the scene before they were mobbed by youths in the town.