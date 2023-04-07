How indigene killed Ondo varsity final year student over N1,000 debt

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Details of how the final year student of the Ondo state-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, Akoko, Temitayo Ayodeji, was stabbed to death by an indigene suspected have emerged.

The deceased, according to colleagues, just wrote his final papers in the Physics Electronics Department before he was murdered.

An eyewitness said: “Temitayo lives of campus, around Ebenco area in the Akungba community. He just wrote his final year papers in the Physics Electronics Department.

“lt was an issue of money, N1,000 precisely, between an indigene, who is a cult member, and Temitayo. The case was reported to the police and it was amicably settled.

“But as the student left his apartment for the roadside, the assailant stabbed him.

“He was immediately rushed to a hospital located at Iwaro-Akoko, where he was later pronounced dead.

“His death angered students, who mobilised and subsequently set the suspected killer’s mother house ablaze.”

Another source alleged that he was stabbed by the cultists after he refused to pay the the cultists N1,000 they demanded from him.

Student union reacts

Reacting to the incident, the President of the institution’s Students Union Government, Comrade Ogunsanmi Kolade, and its General Secretary, Adeyefa Tolulope, said that the perpetrators should be made to face justice.

A statement by them after the incident read in part: “The leadership of AAUA Students’ Union have been reliably informed about the murderous and barbaric killing of our innocent student earlier today (yesterday) and we have since swung to action to ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and justice is served accordingly.

“Information at our disposal, given by some eyewitnesses, reports that Temitayo Ayodeji was stabbed to death in his hostel(off campus) by some indigenes who are already on the run.

“However, the case have been reported at Akungba Police. Our position remains that the security services should launch a manhunt immediately to apprehend the perpetrator, and we shall not rest until justice is served.

“We call on all students to remain calm and follow the directives of the Students’ Union.”

Oba calls for peace

Also, the traditional ruler of the Akungba community, the Alale of Akungba, Oba Isacc Sunday Adeyeye, has called for restraint and public peace.

Oba Adeyeye advised the protesting students to allow peace reign and avoid the breakdown of law and order.

Tha state police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the breakdown of law and order in the university community, adding that the student was confirmed dead at the hospital where he was rushed to after the attack.

She said: “An indigene had an issue with a student and one thing led to the other, and he stabbed the student, which resulted to the student’s death.

“Students took to the street to protest. The corpse was taken to the morgue by police, and while on it some people mobilised to the suspect’s mother’s house to set it ablaze.”

She added that it was the Police the people in the community that put out the fire.

Odunlami vowed that the killers of the final year suspect would soon be apprehended.