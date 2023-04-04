How Facebook ,Instagram allow creators like me to earn money – Aloy,  skit maker

By Olayinka Ajayi

Emmanuel Chinedum Okonkwo popularly known as “Mr Aloy” is an actor and a comedy skit maker with over 4.4m followers on Facebook. In this interview, Aloy speaks on the creator economy and the new opportunities therein. Excepts:



With the rush by youth to be content creators, what are your expectations for in 2023?



I expect to see more people becoming content creators, leveraging on the opportunities on such platforms as Facebook and Instagram to create such of livelihood for themselves too.The industry is expected to continue growing and evolving, creating new opportunities and challenges for creators, platforms, and the wider industry even as.



How has using the major social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram impacted your ability to reach a larger audience for your content?

They have been game-changers for me in reaching a wider audience for my content. As the world’s largest social media platform, Facebook understands its users’ needs and has a massive user base. Thanks to this, connecting my brand with my global audience has become a seamless process, with Instagram also providing an excellent avenue for visual storytelling and audience engagement. The impact on my content reach has been phenomenal, and I’m grateful for the immense potential these platforms offer for creators and businesses alike.



Can you share specific examples of how using these platforms helped you increase engagement with your content?



I’ve found that using Live sessions on both platforms is an excellent way to connect with my audience and receive real-time feedback on my content. This, in turn, helps me generate new and exciting ideas that resonate with my followers. Additionally, being an active participant in different groups of content creators on these platforms has helped me grow my following by providing opportunities to collaborate, share ideas and cross-promote content. I recommend utilizing these platforms to anyone looking to expand their reach and engagement.



In what ways have you leveraged these platforms to collaborate with other creators or brands?

I have leveraged these platforms to collaborate with other brands and creators by tagging my created content that features another brand or creator. I make sure I tag them in my post or story. However, they not only get tagged, but they repost it on their pages as well. Another exciting way I have learnt to leverage Instagram is hosting an Instagram Live session with another creator or brand. This has been a great way to engage with my audience and showcase my collaborative content. Besides leveraging Facebook and Instagram to stay connected with creators and brands, these platforms have also led me to discover new opportunities, passions and interests online.



How has the ability to create and share content impacted your ability to monetize your work?



Well, Meta has made monetization of content a lot easier with features that allow content creators like me to monetize our content directly on their platforms (especially Facebook and Instagram). For example, Instagram offers monetization options such as Instagram Shop, affiliate marketing, and brand partnerships; while Facebook offers monetization options such as fan subscriptions, paid online events, and in-stream ads. These features allow creators like me to earn money directly from their content.

Have you seen any changes in how your audience engages with your content on these platforms over the years?

There have been noticeable changes in how the audience engages with content. For instance, Facebook and Instagram have made significant changes to their algorithms over the years.