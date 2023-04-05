How Facebook, Instagram allow creators like me earn money from content – Aloy, skit maker

***Tasks youth on need to utilize opportunities on social media

By Olayinka Ajayi

Emmanuel Chinedum Okonkwo popularly known as “Mr Aloy” is a comedy skit maker with over 4.4m followers on Facebook. In this interview, Aloy speaks on the creator economy and the new opportunities therein. Excepts:

With the rush by youth to be content creators, what are your expectations for in 2023?

I expect to see more people becoming content creators, leveraging on the opportunities on such platforms as Facebook and Instagram to create such of livelihood for themselves too.The industry is expected to continue growing and evolving, creating new opportunities and challenges for creators, platforms, and the wider industry even as

How has using the major social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram impacted your ability to reach a larger audience for your content?

They have been game-changers for me in reaching a wider audience for my content. As the world’s largest social media platform, Facebook understands its users’ needs and has a massive user base. Thanks to this, connecting my brand with my global audience has become a seamless process, with Instagram also providing an excellent avenue for visual storytelling and audience engagement. The impact on my content reach has been phenomenal, and I’m grateful for the immense potential these platforms offer for creators and businesses alike.

Can you share specific examples of how using these platforms helped you increase engagement with your content?

I’ve found that using Live sessions on both platforms is an excellent way to connect with my audience and receive real-time feedback on my content. This, in turn, helps me generate new and exciting ideas that resonate with my followers. Additionally, being an active participant in different groups of content creators on these platforms has helped me grow my following by providing opportunities to collaborate, share ideas and cross-promote content. I recommend utilizing these platforms to anyone looking to expand their reach and engagement.

In what ways have you leveraged these platforms to collaborate with other creators or brands?

I have leveraged these platforms to collaborate with other brands and creators by tagging my created content that features another brand or creator. I make sure I tag them in my post or story. However, they not only get tagged, but they repost it on their pages as well. Another exciting way I have learnt to leverage Instagram is hosting an Instagram Live session with another creator or brand. This has been a great way to engage with my audience and showcase my collaborative content. Besides leveraging Facebook and Instagram to stay connected with creators and brands, these platforms have also led me to discover new opportunities, passions and interests online.

How has the ability to create and share content impacted your ability to monetize your work?

Well, Meta has made monetization of content a lot easier with features that allow content creators like me to monetize our content directly on their platforms (especially Facebook and Instagram). For example, Instagram offers monetization options such as Instagram Shop, affiliate marketing, and brand partnerships; while Facebook offers monetization options such as fan subscriptions, paid online events, and in-stream ads. These features allow creators like me to earn money directly from their content.

Have you seen any changes in how your audience engages with your content on these platforms over the years?

There have been noticeable changes in how the audience engages with content. For instance, Facebook and Instagram have made significant changes to their algorithms over the years.

Are there particular features or tools on these platforms that are helpful for your work as a creator?

Yes, there are specific tools I use for my content creation. They are the Instagram reels, insight tool, and creators’ studio. For the creator studio, it allows me as a creator to manage my Page, track my performance metrics, schedule posts, and monetize my content.

How do you consistently generate inspiration to create captivating content for your followers?

One such way is by keeping up with my niche’s latest trends and popular topics. Also, I make efforts to understand my audience and what they are interested in. However, to achieve this, I analyze engagement metrics on my previous posts and conduct surveys or polls to gather feedback.

Have you noticed any specific trends or changes in the type of content that performs well, and how have you adapted your content to keep up with these changes?

As a content creator, I have noticed some trends, including short-form videos like Instagram Reels. Such video form is becoming increasingly popular and is often favoured by the algorithms on the platform. Educational content that provides value to the audience, such as how-to guides, tutorials, and infographics, performs well on both platforms. This type of content can help establish your authority in your niche and build trust with your audience.

When it comes to dominating the social media space as a creator, how important is it to establish a significant presence on Facebook and Instagram, and what strategies do successful creators use to engage and expand their audience on these platforms?

Establishing a significant presence on Facebook and Instagram can be crucial for creators who want to dominate social media. Moreover, these platforms have billions of active users, making them some of the world’s largest and most influential social networks. One effective strategy for engaging and expanding the audience is consistency, thereby being consistent in your posting schedules and content themes as a content creator. They establish a clear brand identity and voice that resonates with their audience, and they consistently deliver high-quality content that meets their audience’s expectations.

You also engage with your followers by responding to comments and messages, asking for feedback, and involving them in your content creation process. This can help build a sense of community and loyalty among your audience.

Are there features you would like to see these major platforms?

I would like Facebook, especially, to have a tool that explains every violation of rules.

What advice would you give others just starting on these platforms?

They should utilize all the opportunities Facebook and Instagram have made available for content creators to enable everyone’s voice to be heard.