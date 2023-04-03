How confidence in cryptocurrencies increased amid America’s banking crisis

The prospect of cryptocurrencies may increase dramatically amid the bank crisis in the United States of America. Last year, the future for cryptocurrencies seemed to be bad, but at the end of March 2023, there was a financial tsunami that hit several startup-supporting banks in the United States which sparked distrust of banking institutions in the country. As expected, gold will be more sought after but unlike in previous years, cryptocurrencies are predicted to be a more reliable alternative. We’re not talking about “all”, but the best two; Bitcoins and Ethereum.

Last year was really bad for the crypto market, and oddly enough, the March bank panic fueled hope for both Bitcoin and Ethereum. These two cryptocurrencies are considered to be the two most stable. Thus they are considered to be resistant to the detrimental effects of market volatility. They have successfully gone through the various crypto bankruptcies that occurred in the last year.

Already surging quite a bit at the start of the year, Bitcoin is now jumping again to $28,000. It should be noted, this level is the highest since June last year. June last year was significant because, after that, Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange started to thaw. As for Ethereum, it hit a high last September but even though it was lower today it didn’t crash. It was a normal fluctuation that would broadly tend to go up in the future.

Financial experts see this as evidence of growing confidence in the use of cryptocurrencies, at least the two most popular cryptocurrencies. In any case, most of the optimism seems to point toward the use of cryptocurrencies overseas.

The situation in the United States

Today, there is a major battle in the United States over how to control and distribute cryptocurrency. A few days ago, on March 27, 2023, Binance was indicted by regulators regarding alleged securities breaches by the world’s largest crypto exchange. A few days earlier, Coinbase (Binance’s main rival) was alerted to the same allegations. However, the indictments and warnings by regulators do not appear to have dampened optimism for cryptocurrency. Early 2023 looks to be a steady turning point for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies as a whole. According to Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at ETFs, 2024 will be the year “crypto fruits are harvested”. Crypto transaction platforms have sprung up, for example Coinweb.com which is very useful for facilitating the financial activities of cryptocurrency holders.

The problems of the American banking industry are complicated

Last March 8th, the liquidation of Silvergate Bank related to crypto company Silvergate Capital was announced. The liquidation was stated as a result of “adjustment of industry regulations”. It had a domino effect with Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) as its first victim. To note, SEN is a platform that bridges bank accounts and crypto exchanges.

On March 10, 2023, a financial tsunami occurred in the United States which was marked by the failure of SVB Financial (Silicon Valley Bank’s parent company). The effect was a liquidity crisis that spread to several banks, which prompted regulators to contain transmission in various ways, one of which was to confiscate Signature Bank. Inevitably this confiscation immediately affected the crypto world because around 30% of bank deposits were related to crypto transactions. However, it should be realized that cases of crypto banks are not closely correlated with the collapse of banking in the United States. According to Mark Connors, a researcher at 3iQ, the fall in cryptocurrencies is not correlated with the fall in financial banking in the United States.

There was a nearly 40% increase in the US M2 money supply between December 2019 and December 2022 by the Fed and the Treasury. In that three-year period, bank balance sheets grew unevenly. Last year’s hike in interest rates sent the market value of several popular investment venues for banks, such as Treasuries and securities, to decline. Some banks take a different approach, such as JPMorgan and Bank of America which maintain their short-term and long-term debt ratios. But there are also those who increase short-term debt while reducing long-term debt, making them less resilient in a chaotic banking situation.

It was the fear that fueled crypto’s rise

This month’s financial scare has fueled the switch to cryptocurrencies. But fiat-backed stablecoins are being massively “dumped” as distrust of their backers increases. One of the stablecoins in question is USDC and for information, before the collapse, Silicon Valley Bank held more than $3.3 billion worth of USDC.

On March 22nd, just a few days ago, the price of Bitcoin jumped to $28,889 and was followed by Ethereum with $1,858 the day after. 10 days before it all, Curve and Uniswap recorded their highest daily trading volume with over $21 billion traded. Stablecoins support the transition from fiat to crypto but because they are linked to fiat support, once the banking world collapse, they will also collapse. That’s why investors of all levels are now turning to fiat-independent cryptocurrencies, the most popular of which are Bitcoin and Ethereum. Tighter access to US banks following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank appears to hasten the shift.

Todd Groth, head of index research at CoinDesk Indices, told IBD that the correlation between Bitcoin and Treasury market yields (the inverse correlation) has been out of date since October last year when expectations for Treasury yields and the US dollar index peaked simultaneously. However, in the long-term perspective, the correlation remains inverse.

What are the prospects for cryptocurrencies in the next few years?

It seems quite rosy as so far, popular cryptocurrencies are correlated in a positive perspective with risky assets. This is also supported by the expansion of the Fed’s balance sheet, the strengthening correlation of Bitcoin to gold, and a slowdown in US bank deposit outflows. However, some parties are still unable to shake off their trauma from FTX’s past failures, which led to the shutdown of several banks and crypto regulators. On the other hand, financial failures in the United States have strengthened the integrity of the supporting components of the global crypto ecosystem. In the end, last year’s crypto crash put away the bad guys, who are sure to one day destroy faith in any cryptocurrency.