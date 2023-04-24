How 3 new feeders will boost power supply to Abuja – AEDC

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc has explained that the onstream of its three new 33KV feeders would improve electricity supply to its customers in Gwarinpa, Life Camp, Kubwa, and other parts of Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The utility explained that the completion of construction on the 33KV feeders and the installation of auto reclosers at the Dawaki 2x60MVA, 132/33KV Transmission Station, Abuja, will stabilise power supply to the areas.

A statement by AEDC Chief Marketing Office, Mr. Donald Etim in Abuja noted that the company would be Abuja evacuating the initial load from this facility starting on two feeders.

He added that the constructed 33KV feeders will de-load Gwarinpa and Life Camp 33KV feeders from AT2 Katampe, as well as Dawaki and Bwari 33KV feeders from AT4 Kubwa TS.

He quoted the company’s Managing Director/CEO, Engr. Adeoye Fadeyibi (FNSE) as saying:

‘‘We are thrilled to announce the successful commissioning of our new 33KV feeders, which is a proof of our commitment to meeting the growing electricity needs of our customers.

“These feeders will not only help de-load the existing infrastructure but also improve the overall performance of our distribution network, ensuring reliable and uninterrupted power supply to our valued customers in Gwarinpa, Life Camp and other locations”.

He explained further that “the two 33KV feeders will evacuate power from the 132/33KV GIS Transmission Station Dawaki as follows:

33kv Feeder H02 will feed Gwarinpa 1st-5th Avenue, Setraco, and Citec Estate, while 33KV Feeder H03 will feed 6th & 7th Avenue, Adkan Estate, and Grand Products in Dawaki. Also covered are Urban Shelter, Charly Boy, News Engineering, and environs.

Mr. Etim added that “As a customer-centric company, we are constantly investing in our infrastructure to enhance service quality and customer experience. The commissioning of these new feeders is a strategic move to address the increased demand for electricity in these areas and ensure an efficient and reliable power supply to our customers.

“As the load evacuation phase unfolds in the next few weeks, load may be adjusted gradually as we observe the feeder performances”.