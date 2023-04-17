Hoodlums in police net after extorting student N150,000 school fee

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Two hoodlums were nabbed by the Osun State police command for extorting a student, Yusuf Joseph, the sum of N150,000.

The suspects, Sodeeq Adegoke, 24 and Abubakar Ajibola, 24, were paraded at the Osun police command headquarters in Osogbo on Monday.

One of the suspects, Adegoke confessed to waylaying the victim on the road to lead him to a deserted area inside the Government Reservation Area in the state capital around 11 am last Friday.

His words; “We stopped his motorcycle and jumped on it, forced him to a deserted area in the GRA where we forced him to transfer N150,000 into Ajibola’s account number. We already spent N85,000 on the money.

“We forced him to unlock his phone where we discovered he has money in it and coerced him to transfer the stated sum of money”.

However, the other suspects said he was not part of the attack but the N150,000 was actually transferred into his account.

The victim, who claimed the money is his school fee, said he was attacked by the duo, taken to a deserted area and threatened to break his head if he did not transfer the money to them.