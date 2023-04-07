Homecoming Festival set for its 5th anniversary at Easter

Returning to Nigeria for its fifth anniversary, Homecoming Festival is set to present the best of contemporary culture through the lens of Africa’s trend-setting creative generation.

The festival is expected to take place across Lagos from April 7th-10th.

It is a movement igniting new cultural conversation and creative development in Africa with a vision to empower the continent’s young generation with the knowledge and resources they need to inspire and enable future innovation and growth.

The festival for this year is billed to showcase fashion, music, art and beauty, as well as host performances, workshops and pop-ups from some contemporary forward-thinking creatives and ground-breaking talent.

Alongside that, it will feature an incredible roster of luxury and streetwear brands from Africa and beyond with its collaborations with global labels such as Ambush, Stüssy, NOCTA, Awake, Casablanca, Patta, Theophilio, Free the Youth.

The pop-up will also feature Lagos’ leading streetwear convention Street Souk who will be curating a selection of Nigeria’s most preeminent brands.

Announcing its on-going collaboration with ALÁRA, it said it will now lead to a permanent space within the store and will house everything from exclusive capsule collections from prestige labels to the curation of art and books, beauty as well as exclusive launches.

The 2022 edition saw some of the most prestigious names from across African music & culture travel to Lagos for the city’s hottest cultural exchange. From much-hyped music performances from Asake, Black Sherif, Fave, Deto Black, SGAWD, Firebox DML, Lancey Foux, Rema, TeeZee & Zinoleesky to workshops and panels featuring the likes of Slawn, Patta, Daily Paper, Tik Tok, The Orchard & Sarz and a very special pop-up at ALÁRA which sold exclusive pieces from Off-White, Cactus Plant Flea Market, Ambush, Ashluxe amongst others.

The edition also acted as a prolific catalyst for an exciting series of events throughout the year including the re-launch of the HOMECOMING official digital store, a pop-up at Paris Fashion Week which featured an exclusive set by Major League Djz, and the #ALLCONNECT tour in London, Atlanta & Lagos which marked Pa Salieu’s official Nigerian debut.