Home » News » Hisbah shuts down of beer parlours, prostitution spots in Jigawa
News

April 4, 2023

Hisbah shuts down of beer parlours, prostitution spots in Jigawa

By Bashir Bello

The Commandant, Jigawa State Hisbah Corps, Ibrahim Dahiru has ordered the immediate closure of all beer parlours and prostitution spots in the state.

The Hisbah commandant who gave the order said the operatives would embark on general patrol to arrest those who ignored the order.

He said the decision were part of the corps’ efforts to stem social vices during Ramadan.

Related News

“We have gone round to such areas across the state and warned the perpetrators of the offences to quit their illegitimate businesses during [this] the holy month of Ramadan or leave the state,” Hisbah commandant, Ibrahim Dauda however stated.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.