Hisbah arrests 11 minors at leisure park in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Operatives of Hisbah in Kebbi state have arrested 11 minors at a leisure park in Birnin Kebbi the Capital of Kebbi state.

According to Hisbah Director, Muhammad Sulyman, the minors include both males and females, ages 14 to 15 years who were caught engaging in different anti-social behaviour allegedly inimical to their well-being as minors which is also abhorred in Islamic religion.

He added that the minors have confessed to the offences they have committed therefore the Hisbah operatives counselled them on the dangers of what they were caught doing and were subsequently released to their parents with a strong warning not to indulge in such immoral acts which are capable of eroding their home training.

He warned others with the same intents to be forewarned as the operatives will leave no stone unturned in nipping in the bud minors and even adults who engage in unwholesome attitudes of alcoholism or prostitution.

He said, “Anti-social behaviour has no place in our society and we will not fold our arms to allow youth to be lost to the immorality of either drinking or prostitution,” he said.

Sulyman thanked those who always give them heads up on the activities of anti-social people in the state who are bent on eroding the children’s good home training and to the parents he admonished them to monitor the movements of their male or female children and the type of company they keep.