Hilda Baci set to break Guinness Book of record with four-day Cook-a-thon

By Gabriel Olawale

Multi-talented TV Producer, Actress, Presenter, and Foodprenuer, Hilda Effiong Bassey professionally known as Hilda Baci, is set to embark on a 4-day cook-a-thon to break the world record for the longest cooking marathon.

The cook-a-thon is part of efforts to showcase her culinary skills to the world putting the country on the global map. The event slated from April 28 to May 1 at Amore Garden, Lekki Lagos is open to guests’ participation through various side attractions.

Renowned for her exceptional food-plating techniques, Hilda Baci sits as the Chief Executive Officer and Head Cook at FoodbyHilda, a premium restaurant and delivery service for African and continental dishes. During the cook-a-thon, Hilda Baci will make more than 250 recipes which will be live-streamed on multi-social media channels for viewers across the world.

Speaking on the adventure, Hilda Baci said: “The journey to the cook-a-thon started five years ago. It is one of my biggest aspirations and I am glad that I took the bold step to embark on this adventure. I have taken time to prepare for this psychologically and I am proud to finally take on this challenge.

”The cook-a-thon is also an opportunity to tell some of the positive stories that come from Africa through the meals that we make. This attempt is also proof of the strength young people can exhibit with the right platform and support. I look forward to receiving support from people across the world to achieve this feat.”

The current record for the world’s longest cooking marathon is held by Lata Tondon who completed the task in 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 secs in Rewa, India in 2019.

Hilda empowers other talents through her online culinary classes where she has trained thousands of young Nigerians giving prizes and incentives to the best-performing students. She was the host of the cooking segment, In my Kitchen, on Morning Rave and ‘Dine on A Budget’, on Pop Central TV where she engaged celebrities on topical issues and treats them to a good dining experience. She also emerged winner of the Jollof Faceoff Competition in 2021.